Amite priest killed in car accident Wednesday afternoon

AMITE - A pastor for St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite was killed in an automobile accident Wednesday afternoon.

The crash that took the life of Rev. Mark Beard happened near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

Beard, 62, was ordained in 2009 and was a prominent religious leader in the area.

He delivered the benedictions at the first and second inaugurations of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

"I know that a lot of people are very distraught now," Edwards said. "The faith teaches you that a priest like Father Mark is just opening the door to everlasting life.

"That gives you comfort and peace. But it doesn't take away all the sorrow that people have."

Beard's death comes three days after his final homily, on Sunday.

St. Helena Catholic Church mourned the loss of "our beloved friend and priest," and the Diocese of Baton Rouge released the following statement:

Bishop Michael G. Duca is saddened to report that Rev. Mark Beard, pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite, was killed this afternoon in an automobile accident. The bishop asks for prayers for Fr. Beard and his family, parishioners, and friends who mourn his loss.