58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

American flag longer than two school buses now flying over Plaquemine

Related Story

PLAQUEMINE - One Louisiana Parish is showing off their American pride with a symbol of patriotism for everyone to see. Residents gathered Friday to see the raising of a huge American flag towering over Plaquemine.

"As people came here today, they had a tear in their eye," Parish President Mitchell Ourso said. "And if they had a tear in their eye, what else needs to be said?"

Ourso says the inspiration came from a smaller Louisiana town.

"If Winnsboro can do this, Iberville Parish can do a little bit better."

Constructing the flag didn't come cheap.

"What you see here is $200,000," Ourso said. "Between the pole, engineering, flag, and other things. And it was worth every penny of it. No regrets on spending this. $200,000 for America, for Iberville Parish."

More than 40 National Guard troops marched holding the 80-foot by 40-foot flag—which is longer than two school buses.

Hung from a 150-foot pole, the flag is big enough to be seen from LA 1. It'll be lit up every night.

News
American flag longer than two school buses...
American flag longer than two school buses now flying over Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - One Louisiana Parish is showing off their American pride with a symbol of patriotism for everyone to see.... More >>
4 years ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 7:43:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days