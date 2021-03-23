Amazon worker enjoys playful game of basketball with neighborhood kids

67°
BATON ROUGE - An Amazon worker and three middle school boys enjoyed a friendly game of basketball over the weekend. 

WBRZ received a heartfelt video from an unknown homeowner of three 7th grade boys who play basketball for Saint Aloysius and an Amazon employee playing basketball on a beautiful spring day. 

During his delivery route in the University Club neighborhood an Amazon worker noticed the three young boys playing basketball in the front yard of a home practicing trick dunks. When the Amazon guy saw the kids practicing he decided to join in on the fun and the kids a few cool pointers. 

When the delivery guy left the boys decided to wait for him to come back and gave him a drink and chatted for a minute, according Ms. Beauboeuf who recorded this sweet encounter. 

