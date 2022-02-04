Alvin Stewart honored by alma mater

39°
One of the coaching legends of Baton Rouge got his flowers Tuesday night. Capitol honored legendary basketball coach Alvin Stewart by naming the court in his honor. In 33 years coaching Stewart's resume includes 832 wins, 15 consecutive district titles to go with 6 state titles.
