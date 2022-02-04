39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alvin Stewart honored by alma mater

Related Story

One of the coaching legends of Baton Rouge got his flowers Tuesday night. Capitol honored legendary basketball coach Alvin Stewart by naming the court in his honor. In 33 years coaching Stewart's resume includes 832 wins, 15 consecutive district titles to go with 6 state titles.

News
Capitol honors longtime coaching legend Alvin Stewart...
Capitol honors longtime coaching legend Alvin Stewart by naming court in his honor
One of the coaching legends of Baton Rouge got his flowers Tuesday night. Capitol honored legendary basketball coach Alvin Stewart... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, February 01 2022 Feb 1, 2022 Tuesday, February 01, 2022 11:04:00 PM CST February 01, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days