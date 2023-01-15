All Star opens new dealerships in Livingston Parish

61°
DENHAM SPRINGS – New All Star car dealerships are continuing the growth of the Juban area with the opening of Nissan and Kia sales centers near Juban Crossing this week.

The dealership celebrated its new home Tuesday afternoon and again Thursday.

Tuesday, All Star introduced its Nissan showroom.  Then, Thursday, it introduced its Kia operation nearby. 

In all, the All Star Automotive Group now has a total of four dealerships in Livingston Parish – others include All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and All Star Ford of Denham Springs.

All Star currently has 11 dealership locations, carries 14 manufacturer brands and has 5 collision centers.

