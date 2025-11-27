Latest Weather Blog
All-Star folded into Hudson Automotive Group as mega-million-dollar deal wraps up, report says
Related Story
LIVINGSTON — A South Carolina automobile dealer this week closed its purchase of three Livingston Parish firms as it wraps up its acquisition of the All Star Automotive Group, according to a published report.
Baton Rouge Business Report said Tuesday that the sale of three dealerships to Hudson Automotive Group closed on Monday. The deal for All Star Nissan on Juban Road and All Star Ford and All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM on Range Park Drive was worth a combined $56.4 million, clerk records show.
The transactions were part of a larger deal announced this year that involved 15 dealerships and collision centers.
Hudson Automotive is the 12th-largest dealership group in the U.S., generating $5.1 billion in revenue across 51 dealerships. All Star Automotive Group was founded in 1987.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
U.S. Small Business Administration visits Ponchatoula ahead of Small Business Saturday
-
2 National Guard members from West Virginia shot near White House; suspect...
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds 15th Annual Turkey Carving Competition
-
Southern University President Dennis Shields leaving university
Sports Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
REPORT: Southern has agreed to a deal to hire Marshall Faulk as...
-
Southeastern Lions ready for home playoff atmosphere this weekend
-
Frank Wilson speaks to media ahead of LSU's final game of season...
-
Southern close to naming new football coach