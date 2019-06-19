78°
All lanes now OPEN on Sunshine Bridge after tanker ship collision
DONALDSONVILLE - According to the St. James Sheriff's Office all lanes are now open on the Sunshine Bridge following the tanker ship collision early Sunday.
SUNSHINE BRIDGE OPEN TO ALL TRAFFIC AT THIS TIME https://t.co/pOgPTqbbOQ— St James Sheriff (@StJamesSO) June 16, 2019
It happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.
The U.S. Coast Guard says a tanker ship slammed into a large beam of the bridge, damaging fencing along the bottom.
The vessel was described as a 600-ft Dank Silver Tanker.
The bridge was closed around 2 p.m. and reopened at 3:45 p.m.
It's the second time in less than a year the Sunshine bridge has been hit. Just last year, it was damaged from a barge collision that put it out of service for months before reopening in January.
