All lanes now OPEN on Sunshine Bridge after tanker ship collision

DONALDSONVILLE - According to the St. James Sheriff's Office all lanes are now open on the Sunshine Bridge following the tanker ship collision early Sunday. 

It happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a tanker ship slammed into a large beam of the bridge, damaging fencing along the bottom.

 

The vessel was described as a 600-ft Dank Silver Tanker. 

The bridge was closed around 2 p.m. and reopened at 3:45 p.m.

It's the second time in less than a year the Sunshine bridge has been hit. Just last year, it was damaged from a barge collision that put it out of service for months before reopening in January.

