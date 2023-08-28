'All I did was order a shot': Woman convicted of crime after ordering 'angel shot' at bar

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing a year of probation and 50 hours of community service after simply ordering a shot at a bar.

Alison LeBlanc asked her server about an "angel shot with a lime" and said she wanted one after seeing a poster for one in the bathroom at Twin Peaks on Siegen Lane. It wasn't what she thought it was.

"I went up to the waitress by myself and asked her, 'what is an angel shot with a lime? I would like an angel shot with a lime,' and 15 minutes later, the cops were at my table," LeBlanc said.

Three deputies showed up to her table after a manager called 9-1-1 and explained what she had ordered. An angel shot is a way of letting a server know that you feel unsafe, and they will either escort you to your car, call you a ride or the police.

Deputies issued LeBlanc a summons for giving a false report. The whole ordeal has cost her money, time and stress. Now, she's warning others about the shot that has a different meaning.

"I'm glad they have something like that in effect. Then again, you have to let people know about it," she said. "If they are by themselves ordering it, explain to them what it is."

The whole ordeal has scared her, and she won't step foot in a bar, fearing she has no idea what she's ordering.

Those posters about the angel shot are no longer in the Twin Peaks on Siegen Lane. A variety of flyers with different looks and language are in use at bars and restaurants across the country.