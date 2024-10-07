Ali Newland and Taylor Pleasants heading to professional softball

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU Softball players Ali Newland and Taylor Pleasants are heading to the pros after their collegiate careers came to an end in the Stanford Super Regional in late May.

The pair have signed to play with a team in the Association of Fastpitch Professionals, the Florida Vibe.

Both Pleasants and Newland come into the pros with impressive resumes from their time in Baton Rouge.

Pleasants ranks No. 3 all-time at LSU in RBIs with 217, No. 4 with 47 home runs, and No. 8 with a .570 slugging percentage. She also was one of the best shortstops in LSU Softball history holding the program record with 59 career double plays turned and ranking No. 2 all-time with 520 assists.

Newland ended her LSU career with a .298 career batting average and a .978 career fielding percentage, so she's proven to be a well-rounded player. She had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 2024 and batted .304 with nine home runs in her final season with the Tigers.