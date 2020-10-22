Latest Weather Blog
Alex and Renee Lange
BATON ROUGE - Renee Lange adopted her son Alex when he was 1 day old: the adoption was a such a surpise, Renee didn't have a crib for baby Alex and he slept in a dresser drawer the first night he was home.
It was love at first sight for Renee, and Alex - entering his junior season at LSU this fall - loved baseball almost as quickly.
"In Alex's biological family there are professional baseball players," Renee said. "So when he was born his biological mom did tell me and his dad Craig, 'if he picks up a ball, make sure you foster that.'"
Renee did just that, raising Alex on her own after she and her husband divorced when Alex as 5.
"I don't know if I could have done it by myself as a parent," Alex says. "That's what I'm most proud of: just the way she handled everything with class and dignity. It's really special."
WBRZ interviewed Alex and Renee together to discuss their relationship growing up, and some special moments the two have shared in Alex's first 2 years with the Tigers.
