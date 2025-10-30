Alabama engineering company moving to St. George bringing 111 new jobs

ST. GEORGE - Orion Engineers + Constructors announced on Monday that its corporate headquarters was relocating from Theodore, Alabama, to St. George, directly creating 50 new high-paying jobs.

The move to St. George is expected to create jobs with an average annual salary of $100,000, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

LED estimated that the move will result in 61 additional indirect jobs for a total of 111 potential new jobs in the capital area.

The state also offered the company a competitive incentives package that included the Quality Jobs program and a $500,000 grant based on performance.

“We are delighted Orion Engineers + Constructors' has selected Baton Rouge for the relocation of its corporate headquarters. Our region’s exceptional higher education assets, especially in engineering, are producing the kind of skilled professionals that a firm like Orion needs. We look forward to supporting their growth in the Baton Rouge area," President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership Lori Melancon said.

Orion Engineers + Constructors provides support for industries like manufacturing, oil and gas, refining and energy, and its new headquarters will modernize and streamline the company's operations.

The new headquarters is expected to be completed by June 2030.