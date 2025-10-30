After WBRZ report, Hyundai asks Mulberry Grove to stop tearing down buildings at site of planned steel mill

MODESTE — A steel company that plans to build a major mill on the west side of Ascension Parish has asked the owners of the Mulberry Grove Plantation to stop destroying 19th-century buildings until the structures' historical significance can be determined.

WBRZ reported Monday that Mulberry Grove's owners had destroyed two 1890s-era outbuildings that likely served as homes for sharecroppers because they were difficult to insure. Two other small buildings are at the site. A nearby home at Mulberry Grove was built before the Civil War, contributing to the site's significance.

Hyundai Steel, responding Tuesday to the WBRZ report, said the Mulberry property is within the proposed 1,700-acre site that would hold its Louisiana Steel Mill.

"Until recently, four historic structures remained on the property," Hyundai said. "Last week, two of these structures were demolished by the current landowner.

"As the cultural significance of the buildings has yet to be determined by the appropriate federal and state agencies, Hyundai requested that the landowner halt the demolition of the remaining two structures. The Mulberry landowner agreed and has been a cooperative partner." the company said.

Hyundai said it was conducting a cultural survey as required by federal law and that it must consult with state historic preservation officers before receiving a federal construction permit.

The site along the Mississippi River north of Donaldsonville. An ammonia plant is also planned for the area, which is called the RiverPlex MegaPark.

In an interview with WBRZ on Monday, Ascension Parish resident Ashley Gaignard said she has family ties to the buildings torn down.

"This is where my dad's momma worked. This is where my uncle was born. To just wipe it away, I think the owner could have been more sensitive to tearing those houses down," Gaignard said.