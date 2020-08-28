81°
After two months of rehab, manatee returned to wild
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A zoo in Florida recently released their first rehabilitated manatee back into the wild.
On Nov. 28 the manatee, Carolina, came to the Jacksonville Zoo and Garden's Manatee Critical Care Center. Carolina was part of a group of more than 10 manatees who were relocated from the cold waters of South Carolina to Florida's warmers waters.
Zoo personnel said Carolina showed significant symptoms of being cold-stressed and the decision was made for her to remain at the zoo.
After two months of rehab, Carolina was released back into the wild.
