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After tricycle stolen, United Cajun Navy member donates new bike
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HOLDEN - After a beloved tricycle was stolen out of a Holden family's yard over the weekend, a member of the United Cajun Navy donated a new bike.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the tricycle was in the family's yard on Saturday night, and was discovered missing Sunday evening.
The tricycle is red, white and blue with a white basket on the back. It has two license plates that say "CODY" and "2 FAST 4U."
The family posted that a member of the United Cajun Navy donated a new bike Tuesday evening.
Anyone with information can call (225) 686-2241.
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