After 2-year-old girl fatally shot herself, relative booked for negligent homicide

BATON ROUGE - A toddler accidentally shot and killed herself after getting hold of a gun Thursday afternoon, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Kennesaw Drive, in a neighborhood off George O'Neal Road. Sources said the child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, with sheriff's deputies blocking traffic along the way, but the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies charged Ryan Davis, 21, with negligent homicide afterward. According to EBRSO, he was upstairs in a bedroom when he heard a loud noise from inside the apartment, leading him to find the victim and the handgun nearby. Davis admitted to leaving his loaded firearm on a table in the living room before leaving the apartment.

According to EBRSO, the shooting appears to be accidental and self-inflicted.