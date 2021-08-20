Afghan refugee worries about family left in the Taliban take over

WATSON - Afghan refugee Fahim Jamil is living the American dream after being forced to flee his country 20-years ago, but the co-owner of Casa Maria Mexican Grill in Watson can't stop thinking about his homeland

"I was shocked. I was shocked about how they took over," Jamil said.

Afghanistan was under Taliban control in just 11 days, and most of Jamil's family is still there.

"90% of my family is left overseas, in Afghanistan, and they have no hope," Jamil said.

He's not able to easily reach them by phone, and when he does, he's worried it might be the last time.

"When we always hang up the phone, we always say we love each other, we're going to miss you," Jamil said.

Jamil's especially concerned with reports about Taliban rebels going door to door looking for women and kidnapping them.

"These ladies are going to get pulled in the streets, get raped and the kids are going to get murdered," Jamil said.

Jamil says America welcomed him with open arms, and he can't say enough about what this country has done trying to liberate its people.

"I, as Afghan American, I appreciate everyone's service. It was not for waste. We appreciate you guys, but this is a war of our home, and our people need to stand up and fight for it,"

And Jamil's worries are mounting after not being able to reach his family by phone in Afghanistan for the last several days. He says he won't get much rest until he does.