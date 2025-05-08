Addis takes precautions for storms this week following flooding two weeks prior

ADDIS - With several areas in Addis flooding just two weeks ago, The town of Addis was taking every precaution Tuesday with rain forecasted for the next few days, including a heavy system Tuesday evening.

One area that flooded two weeks ago was a neighborhood on Chad Drive. It saw several inches of rain in just a few hours.

"During the event and after, we were out and about checking all of our waterways and making sure things were flowing," Addis Mayor David Toups.

"Checking drains in some of the areas that of course had more water, which meant they had a lot more rain in those areas too," Toups added.

The Chad Drive neighborhood is one of those areas they are looking at, as residents said it has flooded every few years.

One previous resident said it could rain for one hour and still flood.

Fast forward to this afternoon, nearly every door had sandbags stacked in front of them, something the city made sure of ahead of the storms.

"To make sure that people can get sandbags if they feel like they need to have that," Toups said.

Resident of Chad Drive and its surrounding area say during the storm the culverts fill up quickly, causing water to overflow into the neighborhood.

Mayor David Toups and West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola say they have made improvements over the years including putting additional culverts underneath to help alleviate the water.

Mayor Toups also says there are ways that people can help to ensure the drainage ditches don't get clogged up.

"Make sure they take any of their debris, any of their garbage cans, try to pick those up to make sure that stays in case we do have lots of rain in a short period," Toups said.