Addis American Idol contestant makes it to Top 7

HOLLYWOOD - An Addis native has sang his way into the Top 7 of American Idol.
Brusly High graduate John Foster preformed George Strait's "I Cross My Heart."
Foster and the six other contestants are headed to Disneyland for their shows on Sunday and Monday. You can watch on WBRZ at 7 p.m.
