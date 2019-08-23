Acadian National EMS Academy information sessions

BATON ROUGE- Acadian's National EMS Academy is holding information sessions for individuals interested in a career with emergency medical services.

Information sessions are an essential part of the enrollment class and they are mandatory to be eligible to participate in EMS programs.

At information sessions students will learn about the program schedule, training classes, tuition and supply prices, job outlook, and steps for advancing your career. The National EMS Academy will have regional coordinators present at the session to answer any questions concerning the training process.

Information sessions will be held on June 29th and July 1st in the capital area. Both of the classes begin at 1 p.m. and will be held at 9215 Interline Avenue Baton Rouge.

For more information visit:

Becomeamedic.com

The National EMS Academy

The National EMS Academy Facebook