Abuse suvivor shares story amid Cadillac Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police say that no arrest has been made in a shooting where a woman shot and killed her boyfriend on Cadillac Street on Saturday.

Detectives say there were signs of physical abuse on the 24-year-old victim, but it's still under investigation if it was self-defense. 35-year-old Louis Williams died from a gunshot wound to the chest after a domestic fight between him and his girlfriend turned violent Saturday, May 14, around 5:30 p.m.

News 2 spoke with a survivor of domestic abuse who says at times the only defense is to shoot to kill.



"You don't even have to have kids if you're protecting yourself," domestic violence survivor Tabitha Taylor said. "I think you have to do what you have to do to protect yourself."



Tabitha Taylor didn't have time to make the decision she wished she could have. Four years ago, she said her ex-husband hired men to throw acid on her while she was arriving to work. She was burned and almost died. The acid burned some of her skin and since it was also ingested it burned her organs.

So far, she has undergone 23 surgeries. No one has been arrested in the case.



"When people look at me they're like you look fine... just imagine burning from the inside out," said Taylor as she showed us her scars.



Tabitha Taylor doesn't know the specifics about the case on Cadillac Street, but says it's a scary reality for many woman in domestic violence situations. Now, she's trying to talk to young women about red flags they should be aware of in a relationship.



"You know, my husband didn't allow me to go to my mom's house, you know, things of that nature" Taylor said. "I think that if I come into play, and I help them realize that you do have red flags ... you cannot fix that person."



Taylor is hoping to raise money as she undergoes her 24th surgery. Click here to donate to her GoFund me page.

The investigation in to the shooting on Cadillac Street is still under investigation.