ABC News: BRPD officers won't be charged in Alton Sterling shooting

WASHINGTON – ABC News is reporting that the two Baton Rouge Police Department officers that were involved in the shooting of Alton Sterling will not be charged by the Department of Justice.

The news was first reported by the Washington Post on Tuesday afternoon with the original report citing "four people familiar with the matter." Additionally, the article states that Sterling's family attorney has not yet received an update and is "unaware of any charges that may or may not be filed."

Read the full report from The Washington Post here.

Sandra Sterling told WBRZ that it "hurts so bad" after reading the report from The Washington Post.

"It's like we waited all this time for nothing and as we were going through the process I kept asking them 'what happens if they back with a decision?' They said 'Well it will be worth the wait,'" Sterling said.

"No, it's not worth the wait, it's not worth the wait. All of this was for nothing, but it just hurts so bad," Sterling said.

ABC News later reported on the decision as well. ABC cited sources saying the U.S. Department of Justice is expected to announce as soon as Wednesday that it will not be filing charges against officers tied to last year’s death of Alton Sterling.

Not long after national media outlets broke news from Washington, D.C., a vigil previously scheduled at the store where the shooting happened grew to a crowd of people. Those attending the vigil chanted “No justice, no peace,” but said they're not meant to be taken literally.

Governor John Bel Edwards' office said that they were not notified of any decision and released a statement shortly after the report was published Tuesday afternoon.

"The Governor’s Office has not been notified of a timeline or decision regarding the Alton Sterling investigation," the statement read.

Attorney General Jeff Landry also said the Justice Department has not released an official statement and says his office will not comment until it does.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement regarding the Washington Post report Wednesday afternoon. The mayor says she has not heard any confirmation of the decision from the Department of Justice at this time and remains in constant contact with the governor.

“I am appalled that this news, whether true or false, has been disseminated without a formal decision being relayed to the Sterling family first. As I’ve said before, when I know something, the people of Baton Rouge will know — and we will get through it together,” the mayor said.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy tweeted his response later Tuesday afternoon.

When this decision is released, we as a community must decide that we want peace. As we work & pray for peace, we must remember each family. — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) May 2, 2017

Representative Cedric Richmond tweeted a response to the report, saying that it "completely undermines the credibility and transparency of the Justice Department."

Fact that @washingtonpost confirms but the family & state officials haven't been notified is an indictment on DOJ. https://t.co/QvRF6cVUW7 — Rep Cedric Richmond (@RepRichmond) May 2, 2017



Alton Sterling, 37, was fatally shot by two Baton Rouge Police Department officers outside of the Triple S convenience store in north Baton Rouge on July 5, 2016. A video of the shooting showed the officers wrestle Sterling to the ground, shots being fired and then Sterling bleeding from his chest. Since the shooting, the officers involved, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake, have been on administrative leave.



As of Tuesday afternoon, an announcement has not been made directly by the Department of Justice regarding the case.