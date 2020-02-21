Abandoned horse left to die, found burned in vacant Baton Rouge city lot

BATON ROUGE – No one is taking responsibility for a horse left to die and then burned, presumably after its death, in a Scotlandville vacant lot.

The horse was seen alive on Jordan Street Saturday but, neighbors said, had died by Sunday. Wednesday, the remains of the horse were found burned.

WBRZ reporter Sydney Kern interviewed neighbors and heard from city officials in a story that will be seen Wednesday evening on WBRZ newscasts. Newscasts begin at 4 p.m. on channel 2.

Animal Control issued a citation for the horse – written to “owner” in an area of the ticket marked for the name of the animal’s handler. City code enforcers were unaware of who should be overseeing the horse’s health.

Animal Control is not responsible for disposing of dead animals – an animal’s owner has the responsibility. But, the unsightly image is not being dealt with yet, as the remains of the horse were seen burned in the center of the lot Wednesday afternoon.

The “owner” was issued a citation for failure to vaccinate against rabies; failure to attach license tags; cruelty/abandonment and improper disposal.

The citation was issued before lunch Wednesday.

City public works crews are investigating.