A traffic alert in Ascension Parish that will force you off I-10

SORRENTO - A total closure of I-10 eastbound ended earlier than expected - around 7 o'clock Sunday morning.

A stretch of I-10 going toward New Orleans had been closed since Friday night, the second time this year, so crews could replace an overpass that's been out of use since 2015.

The ramp being repaired is Airline Highway to I-10 westbound. It was damaged back in 2015 when a contractor that was moving large machinery, hit the ramp.

Dr. Shawn Wilson, DOTD secretary, says the same company that broke the ramp, is fixing it, and paying for it.

"It does happen where contractors are involved in accidents just like regular travelers are, in this case they did the right thing, and said look... we want to fix it for you, and we'll absorb the cost like were gonna have to pay for anyway," he said.

This same detour happened back in March, so crews could remove the ramp, and fix it, just to the side of the interstate.

"Putting it back is probably a little more complex than taking it out, because you have to make things work and you have to put it back together again to ensure its safe for users to travel under it," said Wilson.

The ramp was not in place when the interstate reopened Sunday. It's not immediately clear if crews had trouble replacing it or why it's not finished. The ramp appeared to be wedged into place Saturday, though.

I-10 will reopen Monday morning, but the ramp won't be ready just yet, it will take another month for finishing touches on the ramp.