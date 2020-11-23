A stretch of Plank Road could see lights in the coming weeks

BATON ROUGE - After spending several years in the dark, one part of the Capital City will soon see street lights working properly again.

DOTD did roadwork a while back along a stretch of Plank Road and the lights were re-wired, but never turned back on.

Residents in the Brownfields community, as well as the Brentwood Place Subdivision, says no street lights pose as a hazard for drivers. Entergy hired a contractor to repair the lighting along the Brownfields portion of Plank Road.

"I'm glad to see them out here working and hopefully we can get some lights on so people can see," says Brentwood Place Subdivision Civic Association President, George Millican.

Back in July, several residents took their concerns to the city wanting the lights restored.

Today, crews spent the day working on restoring the lights.

"Bottom line is, we needed to get the lights back on and I think the City of Baton Rouge is taking the steps to make that happen," says Fred Raiford with the City's Department of Public Works.

The city says Entergy will repair 45 light poles, which will cost $95,000 stretching from Brownfields to Lavey Lane.

Entergy says the work should be done by the end of the month if the weather permits.