Latest Weather Blog
A stretch of Plank Road could see lights in the coming weeks
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - After spending several years in the dark, one part of the Capital City will soon see street lights working properly again.
DOTD did roadwork a while back along a stretch of Plank Road and the lights were re-wired, but never turned back on.
Residents in the Brownfields community, as well as the Brentwood Place Subdivision, says no street lights pose as a hazard for drivers. Entergy hired a contractor to repair the lighting along the Brownfields portion of Plank Road.
"I'm glad to see them out here working and hopefully we can get some lights on so people can see," says Brentwood Place Subdivision Civic Association President, George Millican.
Back in July, several residents took their concerns to the city wanting the lights restored.
Today, crews spent the day working on restoring the lights.
"Bottom line is, we needed to get the lights back on and I think the City of Baton Rouge is taking the steps to make that happen," says Fred Raiford with the City's Department of Public Works.
The city says Entergy will repair 45 light poles, which will cost $95,000 stretching from Brownfields to Lavey Lane.
Entergy says the work should be done by the end of the month if the weather permits.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overturned 18-wheeler on Whiskey Bay Bridge
-
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder; BRPD investigating 5th Friday homicide
-
St. Vincent de Paul workers begin preparing for their Thanksgiving meal distribution
-
54-year-old man killed during robbery; BRPD investigating 5th Friday homicide
-
Officials urge everyone to get vaccinated while some still have doubt
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana