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A pedestrian was hit on Highland Road Saturday, continuing a troubling two-day stretch

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BATON ROUGE — A person was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning on Highland Road, emergency officials tell WBRZ. This is the fourth person to be hit by a vehicle in the Baton Rouge area in the last two days. 

Officials said the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Highland Road near W. Lee Drive.

One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said. 

On Friday night, two teenagers were hit by a vehicle while riding electric bikes near President Drive; they were taken to a hospital in stable condition. Later Friday night, in Denham Springs, another person was struck by a vehicle at the corner of Cane Road and Napoleon Drive, and they were also hospitalized in stable condition. 

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A pedestrian was hit on Highland Road...
A pedestrian was hit on Highland Road Saturday, continuing a troubling two-day stretch
BATON ROUGE — A person was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning on Highland Road, emergency officials tell WBRZ. This... More >>
3 days ago Saturday, April 18 2026 Apr 18, 2026 Saturday, April 18, 2026 11:00:00 AM CDT April 18, 2026

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