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A pedestrian was hit on Highland Road Saturday, continuing a troubling two-day stretch
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BATON ROUGE — A person was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning on Highland Road, emergency officials tell WBRZ. This is the fourth person to be hit by a vehicle in the Baton Rouge area in the last two days.
Officials said the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Highland Road near W. Lee Drive.
One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.
On Friday night, two teenagers were hit by a vehicle while riding electric bikes near President Drive; they were taken to a hospital in stable condition. Later Friday night, in Denham Springs, another person was struck by a vehicle at the corner of Cane Road and Napoleon Drive, and they were also hospitalized in stable condition.
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BATON ROUGE — A person was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning on Highland Road, emergency officials tell WBRZ. This... More >>
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