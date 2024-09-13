Latest Weather Blog
'A chain reaction': LSU Tiger eye popping up in more front lawns
BATON ROUGE – More and more grass in the capital region is turning purple and gold.
It started after a Larose man painted the LSU tiger eye on Coach O's mom's yard. Ever since, Tyler Detillier’s new hobby has expanded. Dozens have been contacting him wanting the same.
“It's a chain reaction whenever one gets it and someone else sees it. It takes off from there,” Detillier said.
Detillier has been going from house to house, hitting three in Baton Rouge Tuesday. The shipyard worker even had to take off work to finish all of his requests.
“My boss is supportive,” he said.
To get the job done, Detillier uses up to 12 spray paint cans. None of the Tiger eyes end up the exact same.
“No it’s all freehand,” Detillier said. “I have a picture of an eye of the Tiger on my phone and I go from there.”
But what’s left doesn't change. A bright and bold piece of art showcasing LSU pride.
“Now more than ever, everyone wants to show their Tiger fandom and represent the purple and gold,” Detillier said.
The Tiger eye costs $80-$150 depending on the size. Detillier says his goal is to get in contact with Coach O to spray paint his yard as well.
