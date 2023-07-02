A/C technicians work in the heat to keep you cool

BATON ROUGE - On one of the hottest days of the year, most people can escape the scorching sun by being indoors with air conditioning.

However, air conditioning units are more prone to issues when it's hot outside. When it breaks, A/C technicians are the ones who endure the harsh conditions so you don't have to.

"I've been at AccuTemp for 4 years and this is the hottest I've seen it," said Alex Darden, sales manager for AccuTemp.

Technicians can sometimes work in temperatures of up to 130 degrees. It's something the company takes into consideration when determining work flow.

"We have to take care of our teams, but at the same time we have to get a job done in a day," said Darden.

Somewhat an unconventional method used to keep workers safe, Darden says they will put sprinklers on the roof to cool down the attic. And one benefit during the summer, employees are allotted two IV hydration treatments per week at a local clinic.

But if you want to keep your air conditioning up and running throughout the summer, Darden has two pieces of advice. He recommends getting your outside unit cleaned at least once per year, and replacing your A/C filter regularly.

"Those two things alone will keep your AC system working a lot longer and a lot better on days like today when it's a million degrees," said Darden.

Some people may be tempted to turn their temperatures higher when they're not home, but that just puts even more strain on your equipment.