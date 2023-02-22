73°
Latest Weather Blog
9pm News Replay, Wednesday Feb 22
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prosecutors won't pursue charges against LSU star Malik Nabers after New Orleans...
-
Angola employees arrested in separate investigations; one accused of raping a minor
-
Police make arrest in deadly I-12 shooting
-
Ash Wednesday kicks off lenten season in Baton Rouge
-
More than 150 stolen phones at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades tied...
Sports Video
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...