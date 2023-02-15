72°
Latest Weather Blog
9pm News Replay, Wednesday Feb 15
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Public meeting Thursday for proposed roundabout at dangerous Ascension intersection
-
Drainage ditches dug after man floods for third time in five months
-
La. DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson retiring from agency amid likely run for...
-
Metro council approves million-dollar settlement in lawsuit over arrests stemming from 2016...
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games