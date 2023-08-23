86°
Latest Weather Blog
9pm News Replay, Wednesday Aug 23
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge, St. George fire departments sending help to scorched Sabine Parish
-
Forestry experts say trees need water during extreme heat, dry conditions
-
Poll: Landry, Wilson likely to advance, but one of them is 'best...
-
Road collapses along LSU lakes; portion of East Lakeshore Drive expected to...
-
Road collapse shuts down East Lakeshore Drive