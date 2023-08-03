77°
Latest Weather Blog
9pm News Replay, Wednesday Aug 2
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: More than 20% of car thefts over the summer are Hyundais,...
-
State climatologist: 'Conditions right now are definitely conducive for fires all across...
-
How BREC's Zoo animals stay cool in summer heat
-
Baton Rouge resident still without power from Monday's storms booking hotels to...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Deputy shoots into fleeing car on I-10, livestreams it on...