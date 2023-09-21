79°
Latest Weather Blog
9pm News Replay, Thursday Sep 21
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
House fire that caused thousands in damages Wednesday night reignites early Thursday
-
Federal lawsuit filed over EBR's controversial 'Day of Hope' school trip -...
-
WATCH: Refugee family reunites after nearly two years apart
-
Dry conditions to blame for out of control red dust in Gonzales...
-
Funding secured for project that will re-vamp Perkins Road overpass area