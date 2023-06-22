79°
Latest Weather Blog
9pm News Replay, Thursday Jun 22
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City says it's addressing frequent traffic light malfunctions along Perkins Road
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Despite concerns, state grants early release for child molester with multiple convictions
-
Our City, Our Problem: An in-depth look at Baton Rouge's fentanyl crisis
Sports Video
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Tiger fans making Omaha and the College World Series better