47°
Latest Weather Blog
9pm News Replay, Monday Feb 12
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shenandoah neighborhood inaugural parade rolls Monday night
-
Homeowner, neighbor discuss who foots the bill for driveway damaged by tree...
-
Sunday night hail storm causes widespread damage across Ascension, Livingston parishes
-
The Willows subdivision in Denham Springs still under construction but seeing improvements
-
Teen escapee killed in retaliatory shooting along Washington Avenue