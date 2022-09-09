71°
Latest Weather Blog
9pm News Replay, Friday Sep 9
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tailgaters are already set up the night before the LSU-Southern showdown
-
Let the band play 'Neck'? Southern band director teases plans for game...
-
NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing
-
Roads around LSU will be exit only for Saturday night's game vs....
-
Southern Lab, LSU Lab students building bridges through community mural ahead of...
Sports Video
-
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons preview
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Week 1; CFB Week 2
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Catholic QB Daniel Beale
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7