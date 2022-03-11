48°
Latest Weather Blog
9pm News Replay, Friday Mar 11
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crawfish prices seeing domino effect from gas price increases
-
Local church teams up with non-profit to provide meals to those in...
-
As legislative session looms, fight over Mississippi River Bridge funding brews
-
Perkins overpass businesses plan foot path, green space to improve accessibility
-
Wave of new drilling permits in Louisiana may come with increasing oil...
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year