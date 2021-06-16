9AM SUNDAY: Tropics Update

Sunday 9AM Tropical Outlook:

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for tropical development and a tropical depression is likely to form by mid-week. An area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche will meander there for the next few days, then slowly drift to the north or northwest. There is a lot of uncertainty this far out in time, but long range guidance continues to bring tropical moisture over our area by the end of the week.



BOTTOM LINE: Until a circulation develops the uncertainty remains very high. If/when a circulation forms, the forecast details will become more clear. The WBRZ Weather Team will continue to bring you daily updates.

