9AM SUNDAY: Tropics Update
Sunday 9AM Tropical Outlook:
The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for tropical development and a tropical depression is likely to form by mid-week. An area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche will meander there for the next few days, then slowly drift to the north or northwest. There is a lot of uncertainty this far out in time, but long range guidance continues to bring tropical moisture over our area by the end of the week.
BOTTOM LINE: Until a circulation develops the uncertainty remains very high. If/when a circulation forms, the forecast details will become more clear. The WBRZ Weather Team will continue to bring you daily updates.
