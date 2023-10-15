69°
Latest Weather Blog
9am News Replay, Sunday Oct 15
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jeff Landry avoids runoff, beats Shawn Wilson to become Louisiana's next governor
-
Ascension voters re-elect Sheriff Webre
-
Guns drawn, helicopter circling amid law enforcement response on I-12 Friday evening
-
GOP's Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to...
-
Man wanted across multiple parishes barricades self inside Baton Rouge apartment