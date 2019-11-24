9am News Replay, Sunday Nov 24

Home
Incentive program will help bring grocery retail to north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A financing program has been created to attract supermarkets, grocery stores, or food delivery services to food desert areas of East Baton Rouge...
Driveways torn up to make way for sewer repairs in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - Some residents living in Bayou Grand...
Ultrasound 'store' closed amid backlash from upset moms - shocking reason why
GONZALES - A 3-D imaging center that popped...
42 charged after protest delays Harvard-Yale game
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Officials say 42 people were charged with disorderly conduct after a protest interrupted a Saturday football game between archrivals Harvard and...
Louisiana museum system launches survey, seeking feedback
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana’s state museum system...
Thanksgiving travelers should give extra time at new airport
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Airport officials are recommending...
Mild Monday, Rain/Storms By Tuesday and Wednesday
After a gorgeous cool day, temperatures fall below normal tonight near 40 with a few upper 30’s in Northern parishes and north east counties under clear...
Dry Sunday, Rain & Storms Return Tuesday
After rain early, conditions cleared as a front...
Some rain ahead of cooler weekend temperatures
If you like it warm, enjoy one more...
After sudden departure earlier this month, LB Michael Divinity back at LSU practice Monday
BATON ROUGE - A major component in LSU's defense in the first half of the season may be back soon. On Monday, linebacker Michael Divinity...
Days, Williams lead LSU past Nicholls State 75-65
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Darius Days had...
Joe Burrow sets new single-season passing record for LSU
BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow has officially passed...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
LSU fans preparing for first home game since October
Governor declares state of emergency in wake of cyberattack
Free flu shots available Friday at EBR Parish Health Unit
Free haircuts, eye exams & more at McKinley High Alumni Center this...
LSU Tigers Take On Arkansas
Michael Divinity back at LSU practice
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 10- Grant Watts
Coach O talks big win over Alabama, looks ahead to Ole Miss
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 9- Zeon Chriss
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 8- Dylan Sampson