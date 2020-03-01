9am News Replay, Sunday Mar 1

Home
Children's hospital looking for volunteers to help patients
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital has been open for a few months and has already exceeded the number of patients it...
Veteran featured in On Your Side reports continues having issues with flood-damaged home
BATON ROUGE - A WWII veteran has had...
Neighbor to dilapidated home wants issues addressed
BATON ROUGE - A man living next to...
Louisiana State University fundraising board has new leader
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The fundraising arm of Louisiana State University hired as its new leader the man who has been serving in the interim...
Louisiana deputies investigate body found in bundle at park
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Louisiana...
Two teens rescue elderly woman from car stuck in pond
WATSON - Two teenagers in are being praised...
Wrapping up the weekend with another perfect day
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies tonight as a cool night is ahead. Temperatures will be dropping into the 50s around 8 PM,...
Warming weekend temps, eyes on the next storm
Chilly temperatures will slowly fade. The next rain...
Cool and quiet now, milder over the weekend
Though chilly temperatures should become less common as...
Second ranked LSU beach volleyball downs #1 UCLA in front of record crowd
BATON ROUGE – In front of an LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium record 2,407 fans, No. 2 LSU took down No. 1 UCLA, 3-2, for the second...
Longball powers Baylor comeback over LSU
HOUSTON – Powered by three home runs, Baylor...
LSU hits 20 win mark with win over Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE – On an afternoon when the...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home - Buying by Friday enters an on sale prize
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Tuesday to purchase...
Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf
Officials have chosen a date for this year's...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
