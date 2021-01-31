60°
Latest Weather Blog
9am News Replay, Sunday Jan 31
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Capital area educators deem in-person learning safe and effective amid pandemic
-
Baton Rouge General getting half of weekly COVID vaccine allotment
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge child spreads the love to local nursing homes
-
Relive 40 years of Pat Shingleton
-
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary