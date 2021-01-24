9am News Replay, Sunday Jan 24

Home
Governor responds as thousands continue waiting for unemployment benefits
BATON ROUGE - As another week comes to a close, the Louisiana Workforce Commission still has a backlog of claimants waiting for their benefits. Friday,...
No update from workforce commission Thursday, call for help continues
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission provided...
Call backlog slowly improving for Workforce Commission, thousands still waiting
BATON ROUGE - The state is finally offering...
Baker man dies in East Feliciana Parish crash Saturday night
JACKSON - A Baker man died Saturday night after he was ejected from his car due to a crash in East Feliciana Parish. Around 11...
Public school enrollment drops in Louisiana amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s public schools...
85-year-old fans streak of Packers playoff games will go on
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An 85-year-old Green...
Weather
Cloudy and mild end to the weekend
Today and Tonight: Today, expect a cloudy start with patchy fog and drizzle around. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the 70s as a warm...
Sunday: Cloudy with a spotty shower or two
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, clouds will...
Not the prettiest weekend, much warmer by Monday
The weak front that brought rain to the...
Madison Prep hands Carver first loss of season 62-45
Carver entered Saturday night's matchup with Madison Prep a perfect 15-0 and took a two point lead into the half. But Madison Prep's Deziel Perkins' third...
Despite a combined 52 points from JP Ricks and Brandon Harton, Menard gets close win over Jehohah-Jireh
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks had 35 points to compliment...
LSU Basketball drops second straight, falls to Kentucky 82-69
LEXINGTON- Kentucky jumped out to a 23-9 lead...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Free COVID-19 tests to be administered in Donaldsonville Thursday, Jan. 21
DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension officials have teamed up with...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
Police shoot fleeing driver during chaotic overnight police chase
Liberty takes down Scotlandville 59-55
Halting of Keystone pipeline project impacting jobs in Louisiana
Tiny Tiger fan Maya Whitfield's home gymnastics routine
2021 Baton Rouge Blues Festival rescheduled for September
Madison Prep hands Carver first loss of season in blowout win
Menard gets a narrow win over Jehovah-Jireh
Liberty takes down Scotlandville 59-55
Tiny Tiger fan Maya Whitfield's home gymnastics routine
Ricks father-son duo keeping Jehovah Jireh title hoops alive.