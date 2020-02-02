9am News Replay, Sunday Feb 2

Home
On Your Side
Slow grant process continues for flood victims
GONZALES - A frustrated homeowner in Ascension Parish says he's tired of waiting for answers when it comes to whether his house is going to be...
Buyouts continue following 2016 flood
ZACHARY - Restore Louisiana's Solution 4 Buyout Program...
Flu numbers remain high across the board
BATON ROUGE - The CDC continues to report...
News
Mississippi inmate tries to hang self in cell, attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate tried to hang himself at a troubled Mississippi prison and was taken down by a state trooper, an attorney said...
Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire erupted after...
Apple temporarily closes stores in China amid virus outbreak
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is temporarily...
Weather
Warmer conditions and sunshine to round out weekend
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies tonight will attribute to chilly conditions. Overnight lows will drop near 40° with northwesterly winds between 5...
Just in time, drying trend underway
Finally, a multi-day stretch of low to no...
Next bout of rain before the weekend
We have one more round of showers to...
Sports
BRCC Holds "Dale Brown Day" to honor legendary LSU coach
Baton Rouge Community College held "Dale Brown Day" at halftime of the Bears' game with LSU-E on Saturday afternoon. Brown, was the head coach at LSU...
LSU loses at home to Alabama for 1st time in 8 years
BATON ROUGE- The sixth ranked LSU Tiger Gymnastics...
LSU Tiger hoops dominates Alabama
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger basketball team...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 31.
Thursday Health Report
Watch the "2 Your Health" report for Jan....
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work hard training and competing at local levels in hopes of competing in the state games or tournaments each...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
9am News Replay, Sunday Feb 2
