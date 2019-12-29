9am News Replay, Sunday Dec 29

Home
On Your Side
Sammy's Grill locations in Baton Rouge, Prairieville face eviction
UPDATE: The Advocate reports that the landlord for Sammy's Grill locations in Baton Rouge and Prairieville is seeking to evict the local restaurant due to unpaid...
Deposit money returned after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - A man has been fighting...
New roof for Christmas, Roof Reset Program working through large applicant list
BATON ROUGE - Some residents are getting new...
News
Police: 2 parishioners shot and killed Texas church gunman
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) — Congregants shot and killed a man who opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, killing the attacker,...
One person killed in car accident involving drunk driver
WALKER - Louisiana State Police responded to a...
Joe Burrow finds out about Carly McCord's death in interview
ATLANTA - Right after LSU came out victorious...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Rain and Storms Sunday Afternoon
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Strong high pressure to our east and an approaching cold front to our west will keep winds out of...
Clouds and light showers today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: The strong...
Dreary Conditions Through the Weekend
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Strong high...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire battles injury
Baton Rouge - Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is battling a leg injury according to head coach Ed Orgeron and his status for the upcoming Peach...
LSU hoops falls hard at home to ETSU
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger basketball team...
In final radio show of 2019, Coach O focuses on Oklahoma
BATON ROUGE - In just 11 days LSU...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Share the Christmas Joy
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Share the Christmas Joy
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Rain and Storms Sunday Afternoon
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
9am News Replay, Sunday Dec 29
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Tigers fight through Tragedy
Tigers return to BR
Police: Murder of homeless man in mid-city connected to double-murder of homeless...
Couple gears up to watch LSU's semi-final play-off in Tiger 'style'
Sammy's Grill Facing Eviction
Sports Video
Coach O talks Joe Burrows Heisman win
Joe Burrow talks Historic Heisman win in post-ceremony press conference
Behind the Scenes of Heisman Show
Heisman Preview Special
LSU Tigers depart for SEC Championsip