78°
Latest Weather Blog
9am News Replay, Sunday Apr 26
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Police officer killed, second officer gravely injured in shooting Sunday
-
Sounds of gunfire heard as police attempt to coax suspect from house
-
Eyewitness video from moments after BRPD officers shot Sunday
-
Small Port Allen church makes big contribution to community during virus pandemic
-
Baton Rouge church distributes 2,000 masks to community