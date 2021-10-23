79°
Latest Weather Blog
9am News Replay, Saturday Oct 23
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
-
'Pedal Pub' party bikes coming to downtown Baton Rouge
-
Companion Animal Alliance working to find solution to shelter overflow
-
Lane widening at I-10/I-12 split and College Drive expected to be completed...
-
Police looking for woman accused of helping juvie jail escapee evade authorities