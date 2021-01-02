9am News Replay, Saturday Jan 2

Home
On Your Side
Veteran gets new roof by Baton Rouge company following OYS story
BATON ROUGE - There has been an overwhelming response for a veteran in need. Help came in the form of donations, supplies, and labor after a...
Hundreds of poinsettias donated to BRG hospitals during holiday season
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge General Foundation...
Amazon extends return window, suggests tracking packages during holiday rush
BATON ROUGE - It's a week until Christmas...
News
Alabama and Ohio State punch tickets to National Title game
Alabama wasted no time in making their return to the National Championship game, dismantling Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semi-finals....
Severely injured owl recovered, released back into wild after LSU vet school's care
BATON ROUGE - After surgery and months of...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Tangipahoa on New Year's Eve
TANGIPAHOA - A fatal crash took the life...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Weekend starts cloudy, ends with more sun
Today and Tonight: Thick cloud cover this morning is holding temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon, the clouds are expected to break apart some and allow...
Clear and comfortable conditions to start the new year
Happy New Year! THE FORECAST Today...
Tornado Watch issued for St. Mary Parish
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Alabama and Ohio State punch tickets to National Title game
Alabama wasted no time in making their return to the National Championship game, dismantling Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semi-finals....
Saints running back Alvin Kamara misses practice after testing positive for COVID-19
NEW ORLEANS - Saints running back Alvin Kamara...
Alvin Kamara fined for wearing red and green cleats during Saints' Christmas Day win
NEW ORLEANS - The NFL announced Friday that...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing a food distribution event specifically for residents of Scotlandville and certain parts of north Baton Rouge as part...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
Sylvias Toys Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Weekend starts cloudy, ends with more sun
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
9am News Replay, Saturday Jan 2
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Gov. Edwards: Next phase of La's vaccination distribution will begin Jan. 4
New Year's Day video forecast
1pm Severe Weather Update
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota
State officials hope to focus on tourism after pandemic ends
Sports Video
Madison Prep wins state title over Union Parish
Steelers celebrate 2020 AFC championship
Zachary routs Booker T Washington
Walker edges Bossier in night cap of Walker Christmas Classic
Jehovah-Jireh downs Live Oak at Walker Christmas Classic