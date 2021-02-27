9am News Replay, Saturday Feb 27

Home
Insurance companies could drop newer policy holders following historic 2020 hurricane season
BATON ROUGE - Following a record season last year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering moving the start of the hurricane season to May...
Oversight board wants independent investigation into Entergy's new meters, surging power bills
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Public Service Commission is...
Utility companies appear before oversight board; Entergy vows to improve
BATON ROUGE - Utility companies were in the...
Local leaders, organizations bring vaccination site to North Baton Rouge drive-thru style
BATON ROUGE - Brown's Pharmacy worked alongside Star Hill Baptist Church and State Representative C. Denise Marcelle to host a drive-thru vaccination site Saturday. Organizers say...
Person injured in shooting sought help at local library
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to the Carver...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1.9...
Saturday: Mainly cloudy and mild
Today and Tonight: Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine here or there. Highs will climb into the 80s, especially areas...
Mild weekend ahead with a few showers
Into Tonight, Into Tomorrow: This evening will stay...
Official start of hurricane season could move up to May
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which tracks...
Smith helps No. 20 Arkansas beat LSU 83-75
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Justin Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping No. 20 Arkansas beat Cameron Thomas and LSU 83-75 on Saturday. The...
Four homeruns propel LSU past Youngstown State
Baton Rouge – No. 11 LSU is powered...
LSU gymnastics drops 3rd straight meet, lose 197.100 to 196.800 to Kentucky
LEXINGTON- LSU Gymnastics lost their third straight meet...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
