74°
Latest Weather Blog
9am News Replay, Saturday Dec 25
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Christmas Eve road rage leads to hundred-mile run from the law; Suspects...
-
WATCH: Bonfires along the levee return to River Parishes in 2021
-
Woman's ex torches her car, burns house in violent attack; Latest in...
-
Baton Rouge restaurant serving up a traditional crescent-city holiday meal
-
WATCH: Police chase ends in gunfire in West Baton Rouge Friday