911 recordings in murder-for-hire plot

ADDIS - The call for help following a murder-for-hire, exclusively obtained by WBRZ News 2, captures an emotional woman who claims to have just found her husband dead.

But, prosecutors said the discovery was no surprise because the woman on the recording, Monique Kitts, hired a hitman to kill her husband Corey.

"My husband is in the bed [and] has blood coming out his ears. It's like something, somebody's been in my house," Monique Kitts frantically told police the day she found her husband shot dead.

Authorities said Monique Kitts had her husband killed for his life insurance policy in 2010.

"I just walked through the door. Oh my god. I don't know what's going on...God help me," Kitts said in the recording.

"She's innocent," the pair's daughter, Dorey Kitts, told WBRZ News 2 in another exclusive Friday outside of court in Port Allen where her mother is on trial.

"They weren't there. They don't know what she went through when she saw that. They don't know what she's been through throughout her life," Dorey Kitts said. "They can't just judge her off of what they're hearing. They've just got to know her and herself and know the truth."

West Baton Rouge Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton believes the facts still show Monique Kitts plotted with Karl Howard to kill Corey Kitts.

"We're going to take the cell phone records and we are going to place the defendants conversing with one another," Clayton said. "We're going to place them around certain parts of the crime scene around the time of the murder, and we're going to show their paths they traveled and what took place leading up to the murder."

The trial will continue Monday.